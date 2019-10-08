Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Dewey W. James Iii Obituary
Dewey W. James, III

York - Dewey W. James, III, 70, of York, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Catherine L. (Cromer) James for 44 years.



Born November 25, 1948 in Reading, PA, he was the son of June I. (Miller) James of Hanover and the late Dewey W. James, Jr.



Dewey served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War and was a member of the American Legion Post #791, Shiloh, PA. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church Hanover and Hanover Moose Lodge #227. Dewey was employed for more than 30 years with ESAB in Hanover retiring in 2009. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed fishing, woodworking and hunting and was a member of the McCloskey Run Hunting Lodge in Renova, PA.



In addition to his wife, Catherine, Dewey is survived by his children; Holly Lawrence and her husband Tucker of Hanover, Zeth James and his wife Kim of Melbourne, FL and Troy James; two sisters, Peach Staley of Gettysburg and Cherry Cleary of Hanover; and three granddaughters, Hannah and Emma Lawrence and Eva James. He was preceded in death by his brother Kerry L. James.



A memorial service to celebrate the life of Dewey James will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Faye C. Snyder officiating. A time to share memories and to express condolences with the family will be from 10am until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. Final interment will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover at a later date.



Contributions may be made in memory of Dewey James to the Epilepsy Foundation, c/o Kirby Health Center, 71 N. Franklin St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18701.



To share memories of Dewey James, III and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
