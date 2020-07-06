1/1
Diana Nickey
Diana Nickey

Hanover - Diana L. (Leach) Nickey, 68, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the loving wife of William S. Nickey, Jr.; together they celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on March 16th.

Born March 21, 1952 in Washington DC, she was a daughter of the late Delmar E. Leach and the late Jaqueline A. (Flowers) Bianco and her husband John.

Diana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and Christian; she cherished her family and they were the joy in her life. Diana enjoyed to work in her garden, work in her yard, cook and bake in her Coca-Cola themed kitchen (that was magazine worthy) and watching QVC to find the next hot item. She also loved her dog Sophie; but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Diana is survived by three daughters, Wendy L. Brillant and her husband John of Hanover, Kessie M. McKenzie and her husband David Howard of Baltimore, Nickole E. Nickey of Hanover; five grandchildren, Jordan D. McKenzie of Baltimore, Ryan D. Brillant of Hanover, Lauren E. Brillant of Hanover, Jenna V. Brillant of Hanover, David Howard, Jr. of Baltimore; two brothers, William Leach of Altoona Robert Leach of Hanover and many other loving extended family members and friends.

A service to celebrate the life of Diana will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Brad Sizemore officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Pallbearers will be; John Brillant, Ryan Brillant, David Howard, Jordan McKenzie, David Howard, Jr. and David Edwards.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Diana's memory to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl

Memphis, TN 38105.

To share memories of Diana L. (Leach) Nickey and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
