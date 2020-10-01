1/1
Diana W. Spamer
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana W. Spamer

Littlestown - Diana W. Spamer, 73, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Sept 30, at her home. She was the wife of Ernest K. Spamer of Littlestown for 23 years. Born Feb 2, 1947 in Lost River, WV, she was the daughter of the late Molly Whetzel. Diana was a high school graduate and retired from Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, as a cook since 2009.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her four daughters: Mary Melinda Keller of Littlestown; Christine Marie Barnes of Littlestown; Diane Michelle Luckenbaugh of Nags Head, NC and Dawn Melissa Gise of Littlestown; her 8 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; a great grandchild and her brother, Grant E. Whetzel of Glenville. Diana was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Littlestown and a life member of Littlestown VFW Aux. She enjoyed cooking at her church, spending time with her family and loved Black-Eyed Susans.

Funeral Service is Wednesday, Oct 7, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Visitation is Wednesday 10 -11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. Memorials in Diana's name may be sent to her church @ 53 W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved