Diana W. Spamer
Littlestown - Diana W. Spamer, 73, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Sept 30, at her home. She was the wife of Ernest K. Spamer of Littlestown for 23 years. Born Feb 2, 1947 in Lost River, WV, she was the daughter of the late Molly Whetzel. Diana was a high school graduate and retired from Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, as a cook since 2009.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her four daughters: Mary Melinda Keller of Littlestown; Christine Marie Barnes of Littlestown; Diane Michelle Luckenbaugh of Nags Head, NC and Dawn Melissa Gise of Littlestown; her 8 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; a great grandchild and her brother, Grant E. Whetzel of Glenville. Diana was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Littlestown and a life member of Littlestown VFW Aux. She enjoyed cooking at her church, spending time with her family and loved Black-Eyed Susans.
Funeral Service is Wednesday, Oct 7, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Visitation is Wednesday 10 -11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. Memorials in Diana's name may be sent to her church @ 53 W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
.