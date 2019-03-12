Diane E. Baumgardner



Hanover - Diane Elaine Baumgardner, 69, wife of James E. Baumgardner, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 surrounded by her family at Hanover Hospital.



Born on October 11, 1949 in Galesburg, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late Eugene A. and Elaine Holloway Klauer. She was a 1967 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and attended York College. Diane worked as an agent with Bathon Realty, Warehime-Eline Realty, and Key Real Estate Agency. She later managed her husband's architectural practice for 30 years.



Diane was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She loved to volunteer at St. Teresa of Calcutta School in her granddaughter's classroom. She had a deep devotion to her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her girls, especially her granddaughter, Molly.



In addition to her husband of 38 years, her family includes her five children, Jason Menges of Forest Hill, MD, Jennifer Menges of Pottstown, PA, Lisa Menges, Anna Lennox, and Leah Zeigler and her husband, Brandon all of Hanover, and grandchildren, Dimitri, Nicholas, and Alex Plakas, and Molly Lennox.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday, March 16th at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church by The Rev. Joseph F. Gotwalt. Burial will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 PM Friday, March 15th at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, PA 17331 or to St. Teresa of Calcutta School, 55 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 12, 2019