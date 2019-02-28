|
|
Diane V. Panos
Hanover - Diane V. Panos, 67, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Steve G. Panos to whom she was married 45 years.
Born November 19, 1951 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Elizabeth (Kelly) Connor.
Diane retired from Giant Foods with over 17 years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover and was involved in the Foster Care Program for many years. Diane enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her six grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband is one daughter, Leslie A. Jones and husband Christopher of Wellsville; six grandchildren, Kloee, Kiley, Kenzie, Karly, Kynley and Klaire; three siblings, Betsy Ensor, Sharon Connor and Mike Connor. She was preceded in death by two sisters; Kelly Ann Connor and Patricia Nelson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Rd., Hanover with Rev. Matthew Morelli as celebrant. Burial will be private. Friends and relatives will be received 9 a.m. to the time of the service at the church.
Contributions in memory of Diane may be made to of Central PA, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 28, 2019