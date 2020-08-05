Diann M. Davis



Hanover - Diann M. Davis, 70, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Born October 10, 1949, in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Heber and Margaret Culp.



A graduate of Eastern High School in Baltimore, MD, Diann was a life-long printer and was the first female to receive an apprenticeship at the Baltimore Sun newspaper.



Surviving are her loving husband, Edward H. Davis; daughter, Heather D. Hill; sons, Edward H. Davis, II, and Dameon M. Davis; grandchildren, Robert, Kylee, Gabel, Chloe, Piper, Zepher, Daisy, Maddison, Samuel, and Lily.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, Dale Culp.



There will be a private gathering at the family home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kidney and COPD Research.



Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.









