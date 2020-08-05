1/1
Diann M. Davis
Diann M. Davis

Hanover - Diann M. Davis, 70, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Born October 10, 1949, in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Heber and Margaret Culp.

A graduate of Eastern High School in Baltimore, MD, Diann was a life-long printer and was the first female to receive an apprenticeship at the Baltimore Sun newspaper.

Surviving are her loving husband, Edward H. Davis; daughter, Heather D. Hill; sons, Edward H. Davis, II, and Dameon M. Davis; grandchildren, Robert, Kylee, Gabel, Chloe, Piper, Zepher, Daisy, Maddison, Samuel, and Lily.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Dale Culp.

There will be a private gathering at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kidney and COPD Research.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.




Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
