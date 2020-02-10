|
Dolores A. Byron
Littlestown - Dolores A. Byron, 86, of Littlestown, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of James H. Byron who died May 25, 2007.
Born July 5, 1933 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Mark S. Smith Sr. and Anna M. (Keagy) Smith.
Dolores was a retired registered nurse with over 40 years of service with Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown and St. Joseph School of Nursing, Lancaster. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, volunteering at the Littlestown Senior Center and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are three daughters, Lisa Runk and husband Richard of New Oxford, Debra Small and husband Scott of Littlestown and Brenda Wunderlich and companion Christopher Zenobia of Littlestown; a son-in-law, John W. Foreman; eleven grandchildren, Cory (Bridget), Megan, Kristen (Zach), Jodie, Crystal (Jonathan), Jason (Justin), Brittany, Sara, Kara, Elizabeth and Kourtney; seven great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Donald J. Smith of Hanover, Larry F. Smith of New Oxford, Kathleen Smith of Hanover, Mary Ann Roberts of Mechanicsburg, Sr. Mary Mark Smith S.C.C. of New Jersey, Linda Mummert of McSherrystown, and Jeanne Smith of Hanover. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Michele A. Foreman and Sharon F. Byron; a grandson, Nicholas T. Byron; and five siblings, Mark S. Smith Jr., Msgr. Thomas H. Smith, Sr. Thomasine Smith S.C.C., Rose Jarbeck and Francine Donnelly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown with Rev. C. Anthony Miller as celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Runk, Scott Small, Chris Zenobia, Jason Small, Cory Runk, John Foreman and Zach Bortner.
Contributions in memory of Dolores may be made to Hanover Hall Nursing Center, 267 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331 or Littlestown Senior Center, 10 E Locust St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020