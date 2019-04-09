|
|
Dolores C. Miller
McSherrystown - Dolores C. "Dolley" Miller, 90, of McSherrystown entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Providence Place in Dover.
Born September 20, 1928 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Anna Mae (Rider) Colestock.
Dolores was retired from Weis Markets in Hanover as office manager and was the owner of Gus & Dolley Antiques in McSherrystown. She was a graduate of Eichelberger High School and a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, McSherrystown. Dolley enjoyed square dancing and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Gail Baker of McSherrystown, Barbara Keagy and companion Wayne Fetterman of Hanover and Karen Rebert and husband Robert of New Oxford; 8 grandchildren, Billy Higgins, David Higgins, Crystal Dowel, Cody Mummert, Tammy Austin, Sherry Huggens, Jamie Keagy and Tina Eyster; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Linkey and Judy Hoffnagle. She was preceded in death by two children, Augustus E. Miller III and Sandra D. Higgins; a great-granddaughter, Vivian Rene Mummert and four siblings, Harriet Cromer, Rebecca Laughman, Harold Colestock and Dick Colestock.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Annunciation Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Billy Higgins, David Higgins, Cody Mummert, Jamie Keagy, Logan Kemp, Nathan Kemp and Jeffrey Stevens.
Contributions in memory of Dolley may be made to Providence Place, 3377 Fox Run Road, Dover, PA 17315.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 9, 2019