Dolores Elkins
New Oxford - Dolores Virginia Elkins, 81, of New Oxford, PA went home to the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Born on April 19, 1938 in Carroll County, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Walter D. and Hilda Mae (Petry) Wimert. She was the loving and devoted wife of 54 years to the Rev. Clifford "Cliff" Elkins.
Dolores was a graduate of Westminster High School and worked for 43 years until her retirement with the Westminster Rescue Mission as a warehouse assistant and cook. She was a wonderful piano player, and participated in the jail ministry at the Carroll County detention center in Westminster along with her husband. She also helped and volunteered at Timber Ridge.
Surviving in addition to her husband Cliff, are daughter, Lisa Fay Sultzbaugh and husband Harold, Jr., of Hanover, PA; grandchildren, Sarah Nichole O'Connor and Jordan Michael Sultzbaugh; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, James Wimert of Westminster and Larry Wimert of Fayetteville, NC; sister, Catherine Marquett of Finksburg. She was predeceased by a sister, Beverly Beatty.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Manchester Baptist Church, 2933 Manchester Baptist Church Road, Manchester, MD with Pastor David Scafide officiating. Burial will follow in Westminster Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27th from 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster on Friday, February 28th from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331 (vnahanover.org/donations). Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020