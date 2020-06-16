Dolores J. "Dolly" Graham
Hanover - Dolores J. "Dolly" Graham, 91, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Saturday, June 30, 1928 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Ella R. Shilke. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Carroll L. Graham who died in 2005; and three sisters, Mary, Mildred, and Harriett. A 1946 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Dolly was a long-time member of Trinity United Church of Christ and worked as a salesperson at Montgomery Ward for 30 years. In addition to her ever-positive outlook on life, she will be remembered for her love of sewing, crafting, and animals; especially dogs.
Survivors include two children, Dane C. Graham and his wife, Denise, of Hanover and Lynn P. Bollinger and her husband, Bill, of Windsor; two grandchildren, Tyler Graham and his fiancée, Kristin Johnson and Ashley Granger and her husband, J.D.; a great-grandchild, Elle Granger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In compliance with health and public safety directives, the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.