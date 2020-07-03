Dolores J. Stimax
Hanover - Dolores J. Stimax, 89, beloved wife of Don L. Stimax, Sr., entered into eternity based on GOD'S promise (1 John 2:13) on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at home following her battle with Alzheimer's.
Born on Saturday, January 17, 1931 in Brooklyn, MD, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Anna Clubb Johnson. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Howard "Bunky" and Mel Johnson. A long-time member of Calvary Bible Church, Dolores taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. She loved animals, cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband of 56 years, survivors include four children, Dan Stimax, and his wife Lois, of SC, Vicki Stimax-Faix and her husband, Tim, of VA, Don Stimax, Jr. and his wife, Sherri, of MD, and Johnny Stimax and his wife, Diana, of TX ;21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joan Pyle of MD.
The graveside interment for family will take place at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, MD., followed by the celebration of life service at 11:30 AM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Calvary Bible Church, Hanover, with Pastor Dan Dellosso officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Missions Fund, 603 Wilson Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.
