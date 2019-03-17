Dolores M. Alwine



Hanover - Dolores M. (Wolff) Alwine, 88, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the York Hospital.



Born August 21, 1930 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Samuel W. and Elvera K. (Deardorff) Wolff. Dolores was the loving wife of the late Charles T. Alwine who passed away on August 17, 2000.



Dolores was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Hanover, PA.



Dolores was a 1948 graduate of Eichelberger High School. She worked in retail as a receiving and marking clerk at the Bon Ton Department Store in Hanover for many years.



Dolores enjoyed doing puzzle books, cooking and baking, she was known for her red velvet cakes. She loved watching the Game Show Network and was an avid fan of Steve Harvey and the Family Feud.



Dolores is survived by her children, Randall T. Alwine of Hanover, PA, Troy E. Alwine and wife Mary of Conway SC, Linda M. Baile and husband Bruce of York, PA, Pam J. Alwine of Hanover, PA, and Jody L. Sinclair of Hanover, PA; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald D. Wolff and Bruce N. Wolff, both of Lancaster, PA; and two sisters, Geraldine. V. March of Hanover, PA, and Andree E. Weaver of Salisbury, MD. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dean P. Wolff and Kenneth Wolff.



A service to celebrate and remember Dolores' life will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Pastor Dan Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday, March 18, 2019 at the funeral home.



Contributions in Dolores' memory may be made to the .



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary