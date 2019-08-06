|
Dolores M. Hildebrand
York - Dolores M. Clapsaddle Hildebrand entered into eternal rest on August 3, 2019 at York Hospital after a brief illness at 89 years of age. She was born in New Oxford, PA to the late Lester J. and Ruth I. Clapsaddle.
After moving to York, PA she graduated from William Penn High School and worked at several businesses in administration, including the Naval Ordnance Plant, where she met her husband of 65 years, Richard E. Hildebrand. After time away from work to raise her family she finished her career working in the offices of York Catholic High School and St. Mary's parish rectory.
In addition to her husband Richard she is survived by three children; Stephen and wife Carol, Mark and wife Carolyn, and Diane Yocum and her husband Donald; along with eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Dolores loved music and played the viola while in school and the piano throughout her adult life. She was an ardent Bingo player for decades and enjoyed creating various artistries with her friends at their church arts and crafts club. She cherished family gatherings and enjoyed the culinary delights that came with them.
Visitation will be on August 7, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home at 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and again on August 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 309 S. George St. York, from 9:00am to 10:00am preceding the Mass of Christian Burial with internment immediately following at Holy Saviour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 6, 2019