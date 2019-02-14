Services
Cremation Society of Pennsylvania
4100 Jonestown Rd.
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Dolores M. (Forry) Myers


1931 - 2019
Dolores M. (Forry) Myers Obituary
Dolores M. (Forry) Myers

Hanover - Dolores M. (Forry) Myers entered God's eternal care on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the Brethren Home. She was born on October 23, 1931.

She was the daughter of the late Oscar H. Forry and Helen S. (Lansinger) Forry. She was preceded by her husband, Russell Myers, Jr., who died on Jan 13, 2013.

She is survived by daughters, Donna Stair, Terry Furr, Jody Krumrine, and Wendy Hull; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

She was also preceded by brothers, Leroy, Robert, Burnell, and Gary Forry; and sister, Shirley Feeser. Living are sisters, Betty Lookenbill and Dorothy Wetterington.

Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc. is handling arrangements. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be given to the S.P.C.A. of York, PA.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 14, 2019
