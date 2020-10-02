Don M. "Mike" Streight
McSherrystown - Don M. "Mike" Streight, 72, of McSherrystown, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. He was the loving husband of Patricia L. (Shearer) Streight, McSherrystown. Together they shared 15 years of marriage.
He was born September 15, 1948 in Brunswick, MD, the son of the late Clarence Streight, Jr. and Virginia (Martin) Herbert.
Mike served in the U.S. Navy, was employed for 20 years with Black and Decker, Hampstead, MD and later worked at R.H. Shepherd, Hanover. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Jody Fitch, Maryland, Dawn Findley, Maryland and Debbie Johnson, Dover; step-daughters, Pamela Gordon and husband Greg, Hanover and Sherry Kirk, Hanover; step-son, Nathan Trump, Norristown; sister, Barbara Felix and husband Keith, Tennessee; brother, Rick Streight and wife Teresa, Maryland; step-sisters, Shirley Hilse and husband Russell, Maryland and Linda Zaukus and husband Dave, Maryland; half-brother, Jay Herbert, Maryland and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover. A private service with Rev. Kevin D. Orewiler officiating will follow at 3:30 PM.
Contributions in memory of Mike Streight may be made to the America Diabetes Association
, 150 Monument Raod, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
To share memories of Mike Streight and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
.