Donald C. Bollinger
McSherrystown - Donald C. Bollinger, 86, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford. He was the husband of Rose Marie (Gebhart) Bollinger who died June 5, 2012.
Born December 21, 1933 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Donald C. and Geneva E. (Withers) Bollinger.
Don was retired from ESAB in Hanover with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown, a life member of the McSherrystown Home Assoc., American Legion in Hanover and VFW in Hanover. Don was a graduate of Eichelberger High School in Hanover and a veteran of the US Navy serving during the Korean War. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Jacinta Purkey of Hanover, Michael Bollinger and wife Karen of Hanover and Erica Hotchkiss and husband Joseph of York; eight grandchildren, Ian Purkey, Paul E. Briggs IV, Tyler Bollinger, Jacob Bollinger, Kristin Bollinger, Ashley Boyd, Vincent Niedererr, and Trent Sneeringer; six great-grandchildren Blake and Reese Boyd, Van and Max Niedererr, Chase Briggs and Addison Bollinger. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Bollinger.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Annunciation Cemetery in McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating.
Contributions in memory of Don may be made to VNA/Hospice, 440 N. Madison St. Hanover, PA 17331 or to the Brethren Home Community Benevolent Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020