Donald Danner, Jr.
East Berlin - Donald E. Danner, Jr, 66, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his residence in East Berlin. He was the husband of JoAnn C. (Gruver) Danner, his wife of 44 years.
Donald was born June 23, 1952 in York Springs, the son of the late Donald E. and Lois E. (Weaver) Danner, Sr.
Donald was a 1970 graduate of New Oxford High School, from the Industrial Arts course with numerous awards in woodworking. He achieved journeyman level as a machinist and retired from Trelleborg Corp. in June 2017. Donald was an extremely devoted Christian, attending Cross Keys Fellowship in New Oxford, which inspired him to lead the "Men's Prayer Group" serving the many area churches. Donald loved hunting, fishing, traveling, and attending car shows, especially driving his restored 1937 Dodge Coupe. Donald adored and love spending time with his three grandsons.
In addition to his wife JoAnn, Donald is survived by two daughters, Tracy Grinnen and her husband Jamen of Dillsburg, and Crystal A. Danner of Harrisburg, three grandchildren, Christian, Gabriel, and Alexander Grinnen, one sister, Donna Leese of Hanover, four brothers, Thomas M. Danner and his wife Sandra of Hanover, Timothy J. Danner and his wife Becky of Charlottesville, VA, Terry A. Danner and his wife Linda of Hanover, and Lyn D. Danner and his wife Lynn of Dover, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10 AM at Cross Keys Fellowship, 785 Berlin Rd, New Oxford, with Pastor Bobby Landis officiating. Burial will be at 3 PM in Sunny Side Cemetery, York Springs. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, from 6-8 PM, and on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Cross Keys Fellowship from 9 AM until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to "The Men's Prayer Group" c/o Celebration House of Prayer, PO Box 244, 401 Washington St, Petersburg, PA. 16669. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 28, 2019