Services
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Cross Keys Fellowship
785 Berlin Rd
New Oxford, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Cross Keys Fellowship
785 Berlin Rd
New Oxford, PA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunny Side Cemetery
York Springs, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Danner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Danner Jr.


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Danner Jr. Obituary
Donald Danner, Jr.

East Berlin - Donald E. Danner, Jr, 66, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his residence in East Berlin. He was the husband of JoAnn C. (Gruver) Danner, his wife of 44 years.

Donald was born June 23, 1952 in York Springs, the son of the late Donald E. and Lois E. (Weaver) Danner, Sr.

Donald was a 1970 graduate of New Oxford High School, from the Industrial Arts course with numerous awards in woodworking. He achieved journeyman level as a machinist and retired from Trelleborg Corp. in June 2017. Donald was an extremely devoted Christian, attending Cross Keys Fellowship in New Oxford, which inspired him to lead the "Men's Prayer Group" serving the many area churches. Donald loved hunting, fishing, traveling, and attending car shows, especially driving his restored 1937 Dodge Coupe. Donald adored and love spending time with his three grandsons.

In addition to his wife JoAnn, Donald is survived by two daughters, Tracy Grinnen and her husband Jamen of Dillsburg, and Crystal A. Danner of Harrisburg, three grandchildren, Christian, Gabriel, and Alexander Grinnen, one sister, Donna Leese of Hanover, four brothers, Thomas M. Danner and his wife Sandra of Hanover, Timothy J. Danner and his wife Becky of Charlottesville, VA, Terry A. Danner and his wife Linda of Hanover, and Lyn D. Danner and his wife Lynn of Dover, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10 AM at Cross Keys Fellowship, 785 Berlin Rd, New Oxford, with Pastor Bobby Landis officiating. Burial will be at 3 PM in Sunny Side Cemetery, York Springs. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, from 6-8 PM, and on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Cross Keys Fellowship from 9 AM until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to "The Men's Prayer Group" c/o Celebration House of Prayer, PO Box 244, 401 Washington St, Petersburg, PA. 16669. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now