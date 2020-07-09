1/1
Donald E. Hull
Donald E. Hull

Hanover - Donald E. Hull, 74, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of Brenda L. (Wonder) Hull, his companion of 31 years.

Donald was born July 1, 1945, in Hanover, the son of the late Fern and Florence (Feeser) Hull.

Donald attended Lighthouse Baptist Church in Gettysburg, and was a life member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, Hanover Home Association, and the McSherrystown Home Association.

In addition to his wife Brenda, Donald is survived by a daughter, Jackie, a son, Timmy, two brothers, Robert Hull and his wife Sally of Hanover, and Gary Hull and his wife Brenda of New Oxford, a sister, Betty Reese of Hanover, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Harry Hull, and two sisters, Brenda Hull and Barbara Hull.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 PM, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave, Gettysburg. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 9 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
