Hanover - Donald Earl Weddle, 79, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the York Hospital with his loving family by his side.



Born December 3, 1939, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Donald B. and Amy D. (Arnold) Weddle. Donald was the loving husband of Cecilia (Restrepo) Weddle with whom he shared thirty-eight years of marriage.



Donald was a 1958 graduate of Westminster High School, Westminster, MD. He retired from Black & Decker as superintendent of the Water Treatment Plant.



Donald was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA. He was a member of the Hanover Elks, the Hanover Knights of Columbus, and the Hanover Moose.



In addition to his loving wife, Cecilia, Donald is survived by two sons, Scott E. Weddle and his wife Jill Glatfelter, of New Oxford, PA, and Matthew E. Weddle and his wife Vanessa, of Red Lion, PA; five grandchildren, Brittany Simoncini and husband Dan, Kirsten Weddle, Gaines Weddle, Ray Wilbert, and Aiyana Wilbert; four great-grandchildren, Regan, Dylan, Braydan, and Jillian; and three step-siblings, Mary Head of Westminster, MD, Ray Owings of Westminster, MD, and John Owings of Costa Mesa, CA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Dietz.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Donald will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Monsignor James M. Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald's memory may be made to the of Greater PA - Harrisburg Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.