More Obituaries for Donald Worley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Worley


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald E. Worley Obituary
Donald E. Worley

Hanover - Donald Eugene Worley, 81, of Hanover, PA, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, June 21, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

Born October 7, 1937, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late John W. and Bertha E. (Peterman) Worley. Donald was the loving husband of Anna Lois (Mullins) Worley with whom he shared fifty-seven years of marriage.

Mr. Worley was a member of Hanover Foursquare Church, Hanover, PA., and attended Harvest Chapel, Abbottstown, PA

Donald was a 1955 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Hanover, PA. He served his country proudly in the United States Army.

Mr. Worley was a professional land surveyor and was the owner and operator of Worley Surveying for thirty years until his retirement. He was a former President of the Hanover Barbershop Chorus, and a former President of the Hanover Chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International.

Donald enjoyed singing with his family, sharing his faith, ministering to others, hunting, was an avid Penn State Football fan, and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his loving wife Lois, Donald is survived by his four children, Kimberly A. Jacoby and husband Michael of Hanover, PA, Deborah E. Conrad and husband Andrew of Hanover, PA, Pamela S. Stephens and husband Shane of Thomasville, PA, and Aaron E. Worley and wife Angela of New Market, MD; eleven grandchildren, Caleb Jacoby, Gabrielle Jacoby, Noelle Jacoby, Ashton Tickle, Jordan McCorkle, Kirsten Bastress, Chanel Fisher, Chloe Stephens, Zion Stephens, Isabella Worley, and Dominic Worley; five great-grandchildren, Archer, Hunter, Tucker, Everly, and Journey; a brother, Robert L. Worley of Winter Springs, FL; and a sister, Pat (Worley) J. Conrad of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, William J. Worley of Hanover, PA.

A funeral service to celebrate and remember Donald will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Harvest Chapel, 6947 York Road, Abbottstown PA. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, as well as from 10-11 AM, Wednesday at the church. The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail will provide Military Honors.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 23, 2019
