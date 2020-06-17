Donald F. Appler
Hanover - Donald F. Appler, 70, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at UPMC Hanover with his loving family by his side.
Born July 21, 1949 in Hanover, PA, Donald was the son of the late Fred M. and Rita (Teal) Appler. Donald was the loving husband of Susan J. (Reichart) Appler with whom he would have shared forty-eight years of marriage in October.
Donald was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert M-14, Sharpshooter M-16 Air Medal. He was a member of the Hanover Unit of the National Guard for twenty-two years and retired as a 1st Sergeant.
Donald retired from SKF with forty years of service. He was a member of the New Oxford Social Club, McSherrystown Home Association, Hanover Home Association, American Legion Post #14, VFW Post #2506, and AMVETS Post #22.
Donald loved softball, motorcycling, dirt track racing, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Susan, Donald is survived by his children, Shawn M. Appler of Hanover, PA, and Stacey L. Appler of Frackville, PA; one grandson, Kaiden C. Knox; two sisters, Joyce Donnelly of Palatka, FL, and Judy Gouker of Hanover, PA; his beloved dog, Eli and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Donald will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Kim Blocher officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail providing Military Honors. Viewings with social distancing will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, June 21, 2020 and from 10 -11 AM, Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910 or The Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
