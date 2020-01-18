|
Donald H. Messinger
Harrisburg - Donald H. Messinger, 93 of Harrisburg and formerly of New Oxford passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Spring Creek Nursing Center, Harrisburg. He was the husband of Lillian F. (Smith) Messinger who died February 2, 2017.
Born December 2, 1926 in Spring Grove, he was the son of the late David L. and Elsie (Markle) Messinger.
Don was retired with over 25 years with the Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHI), sponsored by Penn State University. He was a 1944 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Hanover and proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Don was a life member of the East Berlin VFW and enjoyed farming and horseback riding.
Surviving are six children, Donna L. Godfrey of Farmville, VA, David R. Messinger and wife Melissa of Littlestown, Daniel A Messinger and wife Wanda of Hanover, Denise E. Messinger and husband Chuck Krepley of Ardentsville, Joe Messinger and wife Dawn of East Berlin and Debra A. Stover and husband Ron of Carlisle; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two siblings, Earl Messinger of Littlestown and Larry Messinger of York. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Gladys Sterner and Cleason Messinger.
Relatives and friends will be received 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 for a visitation at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown. A Graveside Service will follow in Mummerts Meeting House Cemetery, East Berlin with Military Honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Contributions in memory of Donald may be made the the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020