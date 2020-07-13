Donald L. "Donnie" Gladfelter
Hanover - Donald L. "Donnie" Gladfelter, 71, of Hanover, beloved husband of Shirley M. (McWilliams) Gladfelter, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle- Hanover.
Born on Wednesday, December 29, 1948 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Charles Edward and Mary Mae Cooper Gladfelter. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ok Cha "Jane" Gladfelter, who died in 2009.
A proud US Army veteran, Donnie served two years in active duty and was stationed in Korea. A 1966 graduate of South Western High School, he worked as a route driver for Utz Quality Foods for 35 years. Donnie was a member of St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ, the Home Association of McSherrystown, Am Vets Post #22, Hanover Republican Club, McSherrystown Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #720, Hanover Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1406, and the Hanover Home Association. He was a lifetime member of the Harold H. Bair American Legion Post #14, McSherrystown Fish and Game, and the Hanover VFW Post #2506. He enjoyed bowling, horse racing and playing darts.
In addition to his wife of seven years, survivors include a son, Bret Gladfelter, his wife, Heather, and their two children, Mason and Addison; a sister, Nancy Monath and her husband, Jim; three brothers, Bob Gladfelter, Richard Gladfelter and his wife, Linda, and Kevin Gladfelter and his wife, Linda; three step-children, Jeffrey, Steven, and Jessica and their families; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, in honor of Donnie's son, Bret.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com