Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Donald R. Bankert Obituary
Donald R. Bankert

Seven Valleys - Donald R. Bankert, 81, of Seven Valleys, PA, entered God's eternal care, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital-UPMC, York, PA.

Born March 5, 1938, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Richard C. and Ruth G. (Wetzel) Bankert. Donald was the loving husband of Gladys M. (Barnett) Bankert with whom he shared fifty-eight years of marriage.

Donald was a member of St. Paul's Dubs United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA.

Donald was a graduate of G. R.I. He raised turkeys and chickens on his farm and bought and sold real estate until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Hanover Moose Lodge #227, and a former member of the York County Realtors Association, having held a Real Estate Salesman's License and a Real Estate Brokers License.

In addition to his loving wife Gladys, Donald is survived by two brothers, Glenn Bankert and his wife Shirley of Hanover, PA, and Larry Bankert and his wife Leanna of Spring Grove, PA, a sister, Doris Utz of Hanover, PA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Pamela Kay Miller, a brother, Vernon Bankert, and a sister-in-law, Helen Bankert.

A funeral service to celebrate and remember Donald's life will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Bob Macfarlane officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald's memory to St. Paul's Dubs Church Building Fund, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 30, 2019
