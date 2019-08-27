|
|
Donald R. Moul
Gettysburg - Donald R. Moul, age 91, and living at Lake Heritage, Gettysburg, PA, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones.
Donald was born on Feb. 24, 1928, in East Berlin, PA. He was the son of George & Margaret (Shetter) Moul.
He met his wife Doris and was married 59 years & 10 months until her death in 2009.
Don was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Prior to joining St. James, he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of East Berlin, PA.
He is survived by his 5 sons, Donald II and wife Holly of York, PA, Douglas & wife Deena of Miami, FL, David and wife Leslie of York PA, Dennis and wife Dotty of Gettysburg, State Representative Daniel and wife Lori of Conewago Twp. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A person of special mention in Don's life was Paulette Smith, his loving companion with whom he spent his last 10 years. He is also survived by his sister Margaret (Peggy) Carli of York, PA.
He was an avid hunter & fisherman. He was a graduate of East Berlin High School and class president. Immediately after high school, Don joined the Merchant Marines/ Coast Guard during WWII and was honorably discharged. He then opened Donnie's Grocery & Meat Market in East Berlin. He sold stainless steel cookware door-to-door and did cooking demonstrations as well. He entered into the horse business with his father and was the co-founder of the International Trotting & Pacing Association.
He and his wife Doris owned Don-Dor Stables, which was a standardbred racing and breeding farm.
Later in life, Don and his wife Doris became very active in Republican politics in Adams County. Don was appointed by Governor Thornburgh as Executive Director of Dog Law Enforcement in the PA Dept. of Agriculture for 8 years. He retired from government to run his real estate business.
In retirement, Don and his wife Doris enjoyed wintering at Hawthorne, their Florida home in Leesburg, FL for 15 years.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Don's life will be held 11 AM, Thursday, August 29th, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York Street, Gettysburg PA with Rev. Michael E. Allwein officiating. A visitation & time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the church. Upon the conclusion of the church service there will be a procession to Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover for graveside services. Serving as pallbearers will be Donald Moul II, Douglas Moul, David Moul, Dennis Moul, Daniel Moul, Ryan Moul, Seth Moul & Aiden Howson-Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Donald may be made to Saint James Lutheran Church 109 York St, Gettysburg, PA 17325
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc. Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 27, 2019