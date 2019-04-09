|
Donald W. Ambrosius
Glenville - Donald W. Ambrosius, 72 of Glenville, died Monday April 8, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Jacqueline E. (Reindollar) Ambrosius.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday April 10, 2019 at St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, with Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Wednesday at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements.
For an extended obituary, please see Geiple.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 9, 2019