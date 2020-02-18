Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lepley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Lepley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald W. Lepley Obituary
Donald Wayne Lepley, 79, of Glenville, passed peacefully at home on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Rita E. (Douthitt) Lepley. Together they shared 60 years of marriage.

Born November 19, 1940 in Wellersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Victor and Florence (Weimer) Lepley.

Donald graduated from Myersdale High School, Myersdale, PA and studied for two years at Central Bible College, Springfield, MO. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, Bible study and loved the ocean, especially Cape May, NJ.

In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his daughter, Jeanette Lepley, Glenville; granddaughter, Rachel Elizabeth Sauers, Dundalk, MD and son-in-law, Scott Sauers, Glen Rock, PA.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cherylin Renee Sauers, sister, Emma Belle Murray and brothers Harold and James Lepley.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Private burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Cemetery, Hanover.

To share memories of Donald Lepley, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -