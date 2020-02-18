|
Donald Wayne Lepley, 79, of Glenville, passed peacefully at home on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Rita E. (Douthitt) Lepley. Together they shared 60 years of marriage.
Born November 19, 1940 in Wellersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Victor and Florence (Weimer) Lepley.
Donald graduated from Myersdale High School, Myersdale, PA and studied for two years at Central Bible College, Springfield, MO. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, Bible study and loved the ocean, especially Cape May, NJ.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his daughter, Jeanette Lepley, Glenville; granddaughter, Rachel Elizabeth Sauers, Dundalk, MD and son-in-law, Scott Sauers, Glen Rock, PA.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cherylin Renee Sauers, sister, Emma Belle Murray and brothers Harold and James Lepley.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Private burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Cemetery, Hanover.
