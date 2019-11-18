|
|
Donna Mayle
York - Donna Lee (Patrick) Mayle, age 80, died November 16, 2019 at her home in York, PA with her family by her side. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Glenn Mayle Sr. in 2008.
Donna was born in Tiltonsville, Ohio August 26, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Dueward and Elizabeth Patrick of Rayland, Ohio. A 1957 graduate of Tiltonsville High School, she went on to get her Bachelor's Degree in Education at Prairie State College. Donna was a schoolteacher for many years prior to retiring and after moving to Pennsylvania was an active member of Hanover First Church of God.
She is survived by her daughter, Glenda O'Regan and husband Terry of York, PA; her son Glenn Mayle Jr. and wife Brenda of Bryant, AR; 4 grandchildren Candace Mayle of Little Rock, AR, Glenn Mayle III and wife Kelly of Bryant, AR, Patrick O'Regan of York, PA and Rachel O'Regan of York, PA and 3 great grandchildren Savannah Mayle, Adyson Mayle and Easton Snellings. She is also survived by her brother Dueward "Sonny" Patrick and his wife Colleen of Hanover and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Betty Catherine.
A memorial service in celebration of Donna's life will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11:00AM at Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Dr., Hanover, PA with lunch to follow. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Spring Grove.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019