Donna Mummert
Spring Grove - Donna K. (Stine) Mummert, age 76, passed away at home peacefully on July 25, 2019 with her family at her side. She was the loving wife of Paul E. Mummert; together they shared over 56 years of marriage.
Donna was born in York on May 2, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Paul F. and Mae R. (Riley) Stine. She graduated from Spring Grove Area High School Class of 1961. She then went on to work in the cafeteria for the school district for many years before retiring in 1994. She was a devoted lifetime member of the Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in Spring Grove.
In addition to her husband Paul, Donna is survived by her daughter Kelly Mummert-Stiles and her husband Robert; and her brother Robert Stine. She is also survived by a large extended family and many lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jill Mummert.
Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Tuesday at 10:00 am at Spring Grove Cemetery followed by her memorial service at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 12 N. Main St, Spring Grove, PA 17362. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Family services are being held under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory may be made to Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 12 N Main St, Spring Grove, PA 17362 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604.
Published in Evening Sun on July 28, 2019