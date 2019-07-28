Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Spring Grove Cemetery
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion United Church of Christ
12 N. Main St
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Mummert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Mummert


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Mummert Obituary
Donna Mummert

Spring Grove - Donna K. (Stine) Mummert, age 76, passed away at home peacefully on July 25, 2019 with her family at her side. She was the loving wife of Paul E. Mummert; together they shared over 56 years of marriage.

Donna was born in York on May 2, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Paul F. and Mae R. (Riley) Stine. She graduated from Spring Grove Area High School Class of 1961. She then went on to work in the cafeteria for the school district for many years before retiring in 1994. She was a devoted lifetime member of the Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in Spring Grove.

In addition to her husband Paul, Donna is survived by her daughter Kelly Mummert-Stiles and her husband Robert; and her brother Robert Stine. She is also survived by a large extended family and many lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jill Mummert.

Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Tuesday at 10:00 am at Spring Grove Cemetery followed by her memorial service at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 12 N. Main St, Spring Grove, PA 17362. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Family services are being held under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory may be made to Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 12 N Main St, Spring Grove, PA 17362 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604.

www.beckfunerals.com
Published in Evening Sun on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now