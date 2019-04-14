Doris A. Livelsberger



Hanover - Doris A. Livelsberger, 95, loving wife of Henry C. "Bud" Livelsberger, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover.



Born on Monday, February 11, 1924 in McSherrystown, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Maude Smith Wilt. Doris was a member of the first graduating class of Delone Catholic High School in 1941 and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society. She retired in 1997 from St. Joseph's School where she had been the cafeteria manager for 21 years.



Surviving, in addition to her husband of 73 years, is a son, Eugene H. Livelsberger of Hanover; three daughters, Carole A. Kinneman and her husband, John, of Hanover, Diane L. Baumgardner and her husband, John, of Littlestown, and Brenda J. Leach and her husband, John, of Hanover; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary L. McClintock of Hanover. She was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy J. Wilt, and a sister, Edith R. Byrd.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends at viewings at St. Joseph Church from 6 to 8 PM Sunday and 1 to 2 PM Monday. A recitation of the Rosary will be at 8 PM Sunday.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331 or to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Avenue, McSherrystown, PA 17344.



Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 14, 2019