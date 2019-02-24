Doris B. Klunk



Hanover - Doris B. Klunk, 87, wife of the late Dennis "Eggy" Klunk, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover.



Born on Tuesday, April 21, 1931 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and LaRue Eisenhuth Bankert Miller, and a stepdaughter of the late Paul Miller. Doris retired from Hanover Brands, as a Senior Executive secretary after nearly 30 years of service. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her sand tart cookies. Doris enjoyed arts, crafts, cross stitch and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She would often go to flea markets to sell her beautifully talented items. One of her most favorite pastimes was attending Bingo on Friday nights.



Doris is survived by her four children; Denise "Peb" Robinson and her husband, John, of Spring Grove, Michelle "Mitch" Shank and her husband, Dan, of Bonneauville, Scott Klunk and Brent "Whitey" Klunk, both of Hanover; five grandchildren, Erin, Jamie, Lindsey, Derrick and Kelsey; three great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and her four kitties.



All services will be held in the future and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com