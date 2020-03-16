|
|
Doris E. Hetrick
Hanover - Doris E. Hetrick, 93, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Brethren Home, New Oxford, PA.
Born November 12, 1926 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Cletus and Relda (Nace) Hull. Doris was the loving wife of the late Jack F. Hetrick with whom she shared 65 years of marriage until his passing on July 5, 2013.
Doris was a 1944 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Hanover, PA. She worked at Hanover Canning and then retired from Hanover House. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA.
Doris loved playing cards, gardening, knitting, socializing with her group at McDonald's, and especially being part of her grandchildren's lives.
Doris is survived by two sons, Jack A. Hetrick and his wife Pamela, of Hanover, PA, and Dave S. Hetrick and his wife Julie, of New Oxford, PA; four grandchildren, Jeremy Hetrick and his wife, Kara, Jaime Hetrick , Nicholas Hetrick and fiancée Dawn Carlson, and Andrea Hetrick and companion Matthew Zarr; and three great-grandchildren, Kai, Luca, Noah and a little baby girl on the way. She was preceded in death by a brother, Cletus Hull.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Doris will be held 11:00am, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with her Pastor, the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier and her nephew, the Rev. Dr. Cletus Hull, III officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00am, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Doris to Grace United Church of Christ, 100 Fourth Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020