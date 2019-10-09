|
Doris E. Miller
Hanover - Doris E. Miller, age 82, died Tues, October 8, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the widow of Charles E. Yingling who died in 1963 and Clair E. Miller in 2003. Born October 13, 1936 in Hanover, Doris was the daughter of the late Jesse & Ruth (Roland) Wiseman. She was retired from Aristokraft of Littlestown after 18 years of employment.
Surviving are her children: Deborah A. Bair & Tom of Gettysburg; Christopher A. Miller of Lancaster; Randy E. Miller of Abbottstown and Andrea L. Miller Walling of Lake Meade; her 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and her sisters, Erma White of New Oxford and Betty Houser of Hanover. Doris was predeceased by her 3 brothers: Carl, Terry and Robert Wiseman and her sister, Grace Wiseman.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and spending time with her family.
Funeral Service is Friday, October 11th, at 11 AM at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. Viewing is Thursday 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Contributions in Doris' name may be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Pink Out Fund (Women's Cancer Fund), P.O. Box 189, 1150 Carlisle St., Ste 10, Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019