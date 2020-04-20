Services
Gettysburg - Doris Elizabeth Groupe, 93, of Gettysburg and formerly of Hanover entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. She was the loving wife of Fred A. Groupe who passed away on December 21, 2006.

Born November 21, 1926 in Glen Rock, PA she was the daughter of the late George Edward and Mary (Bull) Diehl.

Doris was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Hanover where she served in various capacities including the church consistory and Girl Scouts. For many years Doris owned and operated Groupe's Custom Draperies in Hanover. Following retirement, Doris was employed at Country View Personal Care Home, Hanover. Doris also volunteered for many years for the PAL Lunch Program and was the coordinator of activities at Golden Exchange Condos.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kesler and husband Chuck of Dover; her brothers, Robert Diehl and wife Jo of Spring Grove, Richard Diehl and wife Tomi of Hanover and Larry Diehl and wife Carolyn of Frederick, MD; her sister-in-law, Joyce Diehl of New Oxford and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dean and Donald Diehl.

A service to celebrate the life of Doris Groupe will be privately held due to social distancing. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.

Contributions in memory of Doris may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 100 Fourth St., Hanover, PA 17331 or the S.P.C.A., 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

