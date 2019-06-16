|
Doris J. "Dottie" Bankert
South Florida - Doris J. "Dottie" Bankert, 82, formerly of Hanover and South Florida, died Monday, June 10, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. Born Dec 13, 1936 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Roy J. & Anna Mae (Jones) Bankert. Dottie ran the newspaper route for both Hanover Evening Sun and Baltimore Sun in the 1960's.
Surviving are her daughter, Sherry L. Keeney & James Delgado of Davie, FL; her sisters: Gloria J. Miller of Hanover and Linda Van Hook of Phoenix, AZ; 4 nieces, a nephew, 3 great nephews and stepson, Norman "Butch" Keeney, Jr. of Westminster. She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Bankert.
Dottie was always smiling. She loved travelling, camping, playing bingo and cards. She loved animals. Services are private. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 16, 2019