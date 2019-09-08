|
Doris L. Staub
Abbottstown - Doris L. (Leese) Staub, 95, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Martin's Care Home in Littlestown. She was the wife of the late Rodney J. "Pita" Staub, her husband of 72 years, who died August 8, 2016.
Doris was born October 24, 1923, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Earnest and Treva (Trone) Leese.
Doris was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford.
Doris is survived by a son, Wayne B. Staub and his wife Donna of Camp Connell, CA, a daughter, Pamela S. Mougeotte of Abbottstown, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a brother, Ronald Leese of Hanover, and two sisters, Phyllis Moul of Mechanicsburg, and Shirley Weaver of Abbottstown. She was predeceased by two sisters, Jean Bollinger and Winifred Petry.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11 AM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Anthony Miller officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Oxford. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St, New Oxford, PA 17350 or to the , 2595 Interstate Dr, Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 8, 2019