Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Staub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris L. Staub


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris L. Staub Obituary
Doris L. Staub

Abbottstown - Doris L. (Leese) Staub, 95, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Martin's Care Home in Littlestown. She was the wife of the late Rodney J. "Pita" Staub, her husband of 72 years, who died August 8, 2016.

Doris was born October 24, 1923, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Earnest and Treva (Trone) Leese.

Doris was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford.

Doris is survived by a son, Wayne B. Staub and his wife Donna of Camp Connell, CA, a daughter, Pamela S. Mougeotte of Abbottstown, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a brother, Ronald Leese of Hanover, and two sisters, Phyllis Moul of Mechanicsburg, and Shirley Weaver of Abbottstown. She was predeceased by two sisters, Jean Bollinger and Winifred Petry.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11 AM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Anthony Miller officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Oxford. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St, New Oxford, PA 17350 or to the , 2595 Interstate Dr, Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now