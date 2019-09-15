|
Doris M. Lease
East Berlin - Doris M. (Emig) Lease, 85, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of the late Niles R. "Tony" Lease, her husband of 65 years, who died on July 2, 2019.
Doris was born August 16, 1934 in Abbottstown, the daughter of the late Robert G.W. and Mabel M. (Hoke) Emig.
Doris was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Abbottstown.
Doris is survived by a son, Kerry D. Lease and his wife Wendy of East Berlin, two daughters, Shelby I. Poist and her husband Ivan of New Oxford, and Sharon M. Daigle and her husband John of Westminster, MD, eight grandchildren, Laura, Danny, Chris, Brayden, Cory, Devan, Justin and Coby, eight great grandchildren, Layne, Josh, Macy, Caiden, Camden, Harper, Braxton and Lily, two sisters, Erma Becker of Hanover and Carolyn Holsopple of Abbottstown, and one brother Kenneth Emig of Abbottstown. She was predeceased by three sisters, Anna Sanders, Lena Breighner and Geraldine Roomsburg, and three brothers, Clair Emig, Laverne Emig and Harold Emig.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 E. Water St, Abbottstown, with Rev. Shawn Berkebile officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Berlin Northeast Adams Ambulance Club, 101 E. Locust St. POB 825, East Berlin, PA 17316, or to St. John's Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 100 E. Water St, Abbottstown PA. 17301. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 15, 2019