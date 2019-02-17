Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Morgret
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Morgret


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris M. Morgret Obituary
Doris M. Morgret

Gettysburg - Doris Mary Lingg Morgret, 93, formerly of New Oxford, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.

Born on Sunday, December 13, 1925 in Emmitsburg, MD, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Jane Baker Lingg. Doris was a longtime employee of Carroll Shoe Company in Littlestown and later retired from Cremer Florist in Hanover. She was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Church.

Survivors include four children, Carolyn Hughes, Ronald Morgret and his wife, Joan, Randy Morgret and Deborah Nieves, all of Hanover; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her nine brothers and sisters.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now