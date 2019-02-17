|
|
Doris M. Morgret
Gettysburg - Doris Mary Lingg Morgret, 93, formerly of New Oxford, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.
Born on Sunday, December 13, 1925 in Emmitsburg, MD, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Jane Baker Lingg. Doris was a longtime employee of Carroll Shoe Company in Littlestown and later retired from Cremer Florist in Hanover. She was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Church.
Survivors include four children, Carolyn Hughes, Ronald Morgret and his wife, Joan, Randy Morgret and Deborah Nieves, all of Hanover; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her nine brothers and sisters.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 17, 2019