|
|
Doris M. Shrader
Hanover - Doris M. Shrader, 92, of New Oxford, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of Richard A. Shrader with whom she shared 69 years of marriage.
Born March 15, 1928 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret (Carbaugh) McManus.
Doris was retired from Hanover Brands, was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, and a 1947 graduate of Eichelberger High School. She ran Shrader Superette in Irishtown and was a great cook. Doris also loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Joni Griffin and husband Rex of Hanover, and Kathy Glass and husband Richard of New Oxford; six grandchildren, Matthew Griffin, Brett Griffin, Mark Griffin, Rachel Hile, Adam Glass, and Jason Glass; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles McManus of Hanover. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Eugene McManus, Mildred Linebaugh, Clair McManus, and Elwood McManus.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial will be held privately. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Doris may be made to VNA of Hanover/Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020