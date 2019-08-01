|
|
Doris Miner Jones
Hagerstown - Doris R. Jones, 91 Hagerstown passed July 24, 2019.
Doris got her degree from Columbia University in Business. Her hobbies were dancing, design, history, reading and modeling She worked for Hertz Corporation.
She is predeceased by her daughter Rebecca Stonesifer, husband Melvin Jones, sisters Polly Brown, Tommie Doll, Betty Shetter, brothers James Miner and Bill Miner.
She is survived by daughter Lisa and Mark McMahon of Frederick, MD, son Robert J Stonesifer, II of Loveland, CO, grandson Frank Thomas of Frederick, MD, great-children Jacob Thomas Lind and Lilly Thomas of Frederick, Maryland.
A service will be held for Doris. Please call 240 625 8418 if you would like to receive information on the place.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 1, 2019