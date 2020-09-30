1/
Doris P. Staub
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris P. Staub

Hanover - Doris P. "Dook" Staub, 95, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of Frederick C. Staub who died May 2003.

Born January 17, 1925 in McSherrystown, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Genevieve (Strausbaugh) Groft.

Dook retired from Middleburg Manufacturing Co. in McSherrystown with over 40 years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover and enjoyed playing BINGO and not so long-ago bowling and dancing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving is one son, Brent M. Staub and wife Valerie of Hanover; one granddaughter, Summer Rothrock and husband Michael of Pittsburgh; and two great-grandchildren, Emerson and Everitt. She was preceded in death by nine siblings, James, Raymond, Francis, and Richard Groft, Helen Higinbotham, Janet Smith, Grace Buffington, Marlene Aumen and Mary Louise May.

Funeral Service and burial will be private.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved