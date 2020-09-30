Doris P. Staub
Hanover - Doris P. "Dook" Staub, 95, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of Frederick C. Staub who died May 2003.
Born January 17, 1925 in McSherrystown, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Genevieve (Strausbaugh) Groft.
Dook retired from Middleburg Manufacturing Co. in McSherrystown with over 40 years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover and enjoyed playing BINGO and not so long-ago bowling and dancing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving is one son, Brent M. Staub and wife Valerie of Hanover; one granddaughter, Summer Rothrock and husband Michael of Pittsburgh; and two great-grandchildren, Emerson and Everitt. She was preceded in death by nine siblings, James, Raymond, Francis, and Richard Groft, Helen Higinbotham, Janet Smith, Grace Buffington, Marlene Aumen and Mary Louise May.
Funeral Service and burial will be private.
