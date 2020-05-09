|
Dorothy A. Rippeon
Hanover - Dorothy A. Rippeon, 94, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Charles Rippeon to whom she was married 32 years.
Born January 10, 1926, in York, she was the daughter of Earl J. and Minerva (Strausbaugh) Groft.
Dorothy was retired as a cook from Alloy Rods in Hanover and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover. She enjoyed playing Bingo, playing cards and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving is her daughter, Lisa Bowers and husband Dwayne of New Oxford and a daughter-in-law, Hope Strausbaugh of Hanover; six grandchildren, Kim Coldsmith and husband Mike, Scott Strausbaugh and wife Kristine, Troy Strausbaugh and wife Tara, Kelly McMaster and husband Jake, Dwayne Bowers Jr. and wife Kerri and Sara Hemphing and husband Andy; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; two brothers, Frederick Groft of MD and Burnell Groft of Hanover. She was preceded in death by a son James Strausbaugh and two brothers, Earl Groft and Richard Groft.
A graveside Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Evening Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2020