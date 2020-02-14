|
Dorothy Edelin
Littlestown - Dorothy Louise (Denham) Edelin, 77, of Littlestown, PA died on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her home. Born June 2, 1942 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Spencer Elwood Denham and Florence (Schaible) Denham. She was the devoted wife of 56 years to the late Allen Alfred Edelin, Jr., who predeceased her in 2019.
Dorothy was a graduate of Eastern High School class of 1960 and the Union Memorial School of Nursing in 1963. She worked as an RN in the Emergency Department at Carroll Hospital Center for 20 years retiring in 1996. She attended Woodbrooke Baptist Church. She enjoyed canning, crocheting, sewing, embroidery, cross-stich, baking and gardening. She also wrote children's stories and especially enjoyed knitting and quilting blankets and crafts for her family. She enjoyed traveling and taking trips to Guatemala along with her son and daughter-in-law.
She is survived by sons, Craig Edelin and wife Albina of Spring Grove, PA, Stewart Edelin and wife Kathy of Hanover, PA, Todd Edelin and wife Brenda of Bel Air, MD and Scott Edelin and wife Jennifer of York, PA; daughter, Danielle Alderton and husband Rick of Hanover, PA; brothers, Danny Denham and wife Zoeanne of Hydes, and David Denham and wife Anne of Roanoke, VA; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Dr., Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020