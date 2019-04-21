|
Dorothy I. Von Sas
McSherrysown - Dorothy I. "Dot" Von Sas, 89, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Harry M. Von Sas who died October 19, 2013.
Born October 2, 1929 in York County, she was the daughter of Guy E. McIntire Sr. and Matilda (Feltch) McIntire.
Dot was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown, a Charter member of the McSherrystown Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary 2551, McSherrystown Moose and the Hanover Mall Walkers. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, bird watching, playing Bingo and socializing with her many friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are four children; Dorothy Kime and husband Christopher of Niceville, FL, Joseph Von Sas and wife Lois of McSherrystown, Karen Von Sas and husband Thomas Butt of Westminster, MD and Holly Kuhn and husband Harry of East Berlin; eight grandchildren, Vickie Eisler, Tommy Kime, Matthew Von Sas, Hope Lawrence, Ian Butt, Austin Butt, Gabby Kuhn and Shannon Kuhn and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Guy E. McIntire Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will be private. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to Annunciation Church Memorial Fund, 26, N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 21, 2019