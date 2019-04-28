Dorothy L. Bollinger



Hanover - Dorothy L. Bollinger, 91, of Hanover, entered God's eternal care Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center.



Born July 3, 1927 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles S. and Estella C. Miller Kress. Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Earl E. Bollinger, to whom she was married 59 wonderful years until his passing on November 8, 2009.



Dorothy retired from the former Hanover Direct after 25 years of service. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, and the local and national chapters of A.A.R.P.



Dorothy leaves behind her two children, Linda J. Russell and husband, Kenneth, of Manchester, MD and Stephen E. Bollinger, of Gettysburg; one granddaughter, Erin B. Russell; three great grandchildren, Layne M. Russell, Juniper H. Mather, and Brooks A. Mather. She was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Cindy L. Bollinger.



A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover, with the Rev. Rob Moore officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories will be held 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary