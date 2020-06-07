Dorothy M. Clapper
Dorothy M. Clapper

New Oxford - Dorothy M. (Bange) Clapper, 93, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Arthur E. Clapper, who died April 21, 2006.

Dorothy was born May 12, 1927, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Albert and Erma (Kehr) Bange.

Dorothy was a member of Gettysburg Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Dorothy is survived by a son, Charlie W. Clapper and his companion Cathy Wilson, of Spring Grove, two sisters, Corene Harman and Nancy Gladfelter, and two brothers, Philip Bange and Earl Bange. She was predeceased by three brothers, Fred, Harold and Lester Bange.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10 AM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be in the Pines Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
