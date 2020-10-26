1/
Dorothy M. Mathias
Dorothy M. Mathias

Hanover - Dorothy M. Mathias, 96, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center with her loving family by her side.

Born December 12, 1923 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Naomi (Sell) Kuhn. Dorothy was the loving wife of the late John O. Mathias who died January 16, 1988.

Dorothy was a member of St, Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, PA. She worked for 17 years at Hanover Brands until her retirement in 1988.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Donna M. Benner of West Palm Beach, FL, Mary A. Wisner of Hanover, PA, Belinda J. Davis of Ephrata, WA, William L. Mathias of Hanover, PA, Troy L. Mathias of New Oxford, PA, 7 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Patricia E. Bankert, three grandchildren, Jody Bankert, Dwayne Gracey, and Raymond Bankert, one, brother Leo R. Kuhn, and one sister Lucy A. Pitzer.

A graveside service will be held 10 AM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA with Father Michael P. Reid, II officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn, and social distancing practiced.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
