Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Dorothy Radolec Obituary
Hanover - Dorothy L. (Grimes) Radolec, 92 of Hanover passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Gettysburg Center. She was the beloved wife of Paul P. Radolec, who passed away February 6, 1991.

Born September 5, 1927 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late James Grimes and Cora A. Sipling.

Dorothy worked faithfully at Revonah Spinning Mills and retired after more than 35 years. She also loved her cats and loved to play Bingo.

Mrs. Radolec is survived by her daughter, Mary K. Sutherland of Hanover; 4 grandchildren: James E. Kimmey, Jr. of Hanover, Michael A. Kimmey of McSherrystown, Theresa Bingaman of Fayetteville and Karl D. Kimmey of Four Oaks, NC, as well as her sister, Betty Wright of Hanover.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 siblings, Mary Heck and Ida Gobrecht.

A funeral service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held in private. Due to public gathering restrictions, attendance will be by invitation only by the family. Anyone who wishes to inquire about attending may contact the family by emailing to [email protected]

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Golden Visions Adult Day Service; 250 Fame Ave STE 125, Hanover, PA 17331.

Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.

To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2020
