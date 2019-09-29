|
|
Dorothy S. Hostetter
Hanover - Dorothy S. Hostetter, 90, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Columbia Cottage in Hanover, surrounded by her family.
Born Sunday, August 25, 1929 in Hunterstown, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Lida Millar Smith and wife of Kenneth R. Hostetter, who died in 1994.
Dorothy served as Pianist and Christian Education Chairwoman of the Hanover Church of the Brethren, where she was a member. She also served at a Telephone Chairwoman at the Christian Women's Club. She worked at RH Sheppard and Sons as a secretary, the Naval Ordinance of York, and on Hostetter Farms for several years.
Survivors include four children, Donald D. Hostetter of Hanover, Linda H. White and her husband, Wayne, of Huntington, Judy H. Coker of Lexington, AL, and Anna Hostetter of Hanover; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be at 11 AM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Hanover Church of the Brethren with The Rev. Geraldine Godfrey officiating. Burial will follow in Hostetter Meeting House Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Church of the Brethren, 601 Wilson Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 29, 2019