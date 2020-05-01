Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Tawney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Tawney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Tawney Obituary
Dorothy Tawney

Hanover - Dorothy L. (Alban) Tawney, age 91, passed away on April 30, 2020 at Hanover Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Emerson L. Tawney, who passed away in 1993.

Dorothy was born on April 7, 1929 in Hampstead Maryland and was the daughter of the late John and Lulu (Cullison) Alban. She spent most of her life working at Black & Decker and Bendix Corp. in Maryland.

She is survived by her sons Steve Tawney and wife Janet and Thomas Tawney and wife Kathy; her 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Nick Alban; her sisters Betty Bannon and Peggy Stauffer as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Ruthie Sterner, Helen Eppley and her brother Tom Alban.

Due to the COVID 19 guidelines, Dorothy will be laid to rest privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

Visit www.beckfunerals.com to share condolences or sign a virtual register book.
Published in Evening Sun from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now